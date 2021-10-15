Emily Ratajkowski Walks in Style in Leather Pants & New Balance Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski put an edgy twist on her “cool mom” style in New York City today.

While walking with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, the model wore a look that mixed contemporary and rock n’ roll aesthetics. Ratajkowski wore an olive green T-shirt with bright red lettering from the gym chain Gold’s Gym, featuring a rounded hem and cuffed sleeves. Her look gained a sleek edge from black leather trousers, which replaced more casual styles like jeans or joggers. Ratajkowski’s outfit was complete with a black nylon Prada baby bag, as well as sharp black sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son, Sylvester, in New York City. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son, Sylvester, in New York City.

For footwear, Ratajkowski grounded her look in a pair of white New Balance sneakers. The low-top style featured rounded toes, as well as off-white outsoles, gray rubber soles and “N”-shaped brand logos. When paired with her outfit, the model’s look appeared effortless and relaxed.

Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son, Sylvester, in New York City. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

White sneakers are one of the most versatile pairs on the market right now, due to their allover neutral hue and sporty aesthetic. In particular, Nike’s Air Force Ones have become a must-have pair this year. Ratajkowski isn’t the only celebrity spotted in white kicks this fall; stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have also worn pairs in recent weeks.

Emily Ratajkowski walks with her son, Sylvester, in New York City. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s sneaker style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” star often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme. She also wears boots by Proenza Schouler, Celine, Paris Texas and Stuart Weitzman in cooler months. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from modeling her own label, the new mom has starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples, among others.

