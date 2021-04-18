Emily Ratajkowski’s Edgy Leather Suit and Vibrant Nikes Give the ‘Mom’ Aesthetic an Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski has given the “mom” aesthetic a bold twist.

On Sunday, the model and actress stepped out for lunch in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, wearing a pair of pale pink sneakers from Nike. The kicks featured black laces that included a hint of neon green at the eyelet. The shoes were then finalized with a chunky black and fuchsia outsole.

Rather than pairing the sneakers with denim, Ratajkowski went the edgy route with a bold leather blazer and coordinating straight-leg pants. Underneath, Ratajkowski opted for a sheer button up from her label Inamorata. She finalized the ensemble with tortoise shell sunglasses and a metallic chain shoulder bag.

Ratajkowski’s look proves just how versatile leather is. Her look can easily be worn as separates and dressed up with a pair of boots or jeweled heels. A good leather blazer is a wardrobe essential as the piece is timeless and long lasting. A leather blazer can spruce up a pair of light wash jeans or be the perfect addition to a silk slip dress.

Ratajkowski certainly knows the power of a blazer. Last month, she stepped out in New York City — this time with her baby son Sylvester Apollo Bear — wearing a gray blazer with trending straight leg jeans.

As for footwear, Ratajkowski wore Reebok Classics Off-White and Green Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers. The low-top shoes feature buffed leather uppers and perforated detailing at the round toe. The shoes are also equipped with a tonal lace-up closure, a logo patch featuring a logo embroidered in green at the padded tongue. The shoe is finished with a tonal treaded rubber outsole.

