Emily Ratajkowski Braves the Cold in a Neon Puffer & a Little Help From 2021’s Biggest Brand

By Claudia Miller
Emily Ratajkowski: January 2020
Emily Ratajkowski: January 2020
Emily Ratajkowski: December 2019
Emily Ratajkowski: December 2019
Emily Ratajkowski made a coffee run this morning in an outfit that popped with color.

Emily Ratajkowski
CREDIT: MEGA

The model and influencer joined her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in Manhattan today for a quick outing with their dog, Colombo. To stay warm in the dropping temperatures, Ratajkowski, who is expecting her first child with Bear-McClard, layered up in a bright red puffer jacket with a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants from her own Inamorata Woman brand.

Topping things off was a color-coordinating beanie from 2021’s unexpected hit brand: The North Face. Following its new collaboration with Gucci, the outdoor brand is off to a running start this year with EmRata opting for its $29 Logo Box cap Friday.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, Jan. 8.
CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski's sneakers.
CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

As for footwear, the “I Feel Pretty” star tapped yet another easygoing sneaker brand to top off the outfit. The Superga low-top sneakers highlight smooth canvas uppers atop a textured rubber outsole with contrasting piping for a unique touch. Similar iterations from the brand retail for $85 at Bloomingdales.com.

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard out and about in New York, Jan. 8.
CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

In addition to her recent pairs, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Emily Ratajkowski’s chic sneaker style over the years.

