Emily Ratajkowski Goes Monochrome in Matching Green Trench Coat and Cowboy Boots

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in green head-to-toe.

The model and new author was spotted in NYC yesterday heading to the Washington, D.C., airport to attend a book signing. Her debut book, “My Body,” was released last month. For her signing, she opted for a monochromatic look. She sported a long army green trench coat on her outing. Underneath, she wore a white long sleeve top and dark, baggy pants. She added a shoulder bag with a gold chain strap and gold hoop earrings to her look. She topped off the outfit with black rectangle sunglasses and a white face mask.

Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on Nov. 16. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her shoes, Ratajkowski kept the green look going. She wore army green cowboy boots that matched her coat’s hue perfectly. Her pair featured a thick, low heel and a pointed toe. Western boots have come back into fashion this year, with many celebrities favoring the style since it came back as a trend in 2018. Chic takes on the classic style often feature pointed and square-shaped toes, as well as a range of finishes and colors, from brands like Isabel Marant, Givenchy and Jeffrey Campbell. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner have all worn pairs this season as well, cementing its following on the A-list.

Emily Ratajkowski in NYC on Nov. 16. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

EmRata’s shoe style often includes white sneakers from New Balance, Vans and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and mules from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme. She also wears boots by Proenza Schouler, Celine, Paris Texas and Stuart Weitzman in cooler months. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from modeling her own label, the new mom has starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, The Kooples and DKNY, among others.

