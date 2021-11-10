Emily Ratajkowski Revives the No-Pants Trend in Neon Green Blazer & White Go-Go Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Continuing to promote her new book “My Body” this week, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about in NYC again yesterday.

The model was seen hitting the pavement in an eye-catching outfit. Ratajkowski wore a super-short houndstooth printed blazer in a bold neon green and burgundy colorway. The actress joins the no-pants trend, which influencers such as Bella Hadid and Olivia Culpo have been spotted sporting in recent weeks. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora embraced the no-pants silhouette on the streets throughout 2018. Ratajkowski styled the head-turning look with a pair of ’60s-inspired white leather boots.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a neon green and burgundy houndstooth blazer dress with white leather boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The boots hit just below the knee and featured an elongated square toe and slight heel. The 30-year-old author accessorized her ensemble effortlessly by adding a pair of The Row X Oliver Peoples sunglasses and an oversized ring that included a colorful stone. The retro shades are priced at $370 and offered in several other colors.

The model accessorized her bold look with The Row x Oliver Peoples sunglasses and some rings. CREDIT: Splash News

While discussing Pete Davidson’s modeling skills in a recent interview with Seth Meyers, she told the host “he’s got the height.” Along with Adwoa Aboah, the model and “Saturday Night Live” star posed in winter gear in the new Moose Knuckles campaign. “He got into character in a real way,” she added.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski wearing white leather ’60s-inspired boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Shop white boots ahead.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Liu Jo Leather Knee-Length Boots, $451; farfetch.com

CREDIT: Vince Camuto

To Buy: Vince Camuto Perintie Boot, $249; vincecamuto.com

CREDIT: Matches Fashion

To Buy: Paris Texas Lizard-Affect Leather Knee-High Boots, $765; matchesfashion.com

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s chic style.