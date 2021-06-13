Emily Ratajkowski Blends Two Trends in One With a Sheer Cut Out Dress & Strappy Heels at the Tribeca Film Festival 2021

Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in a dress that blended two of this year’s biggest trends.

For the New York City event, Ratajkowski stepped out on Saturday, wearing a black mini dress. The long-sleeve frock featured a cut out detail at the chest with a sheer material at the waist.

Cut out and sheer looks are having a major moment right now. After labels like Prada, Brandon Maxwell, Mugler and more showcased mesh and peek-a-boo ensembles on their spring ’21 runways, celebrities have taken the trend from the runway to the streets. In addition to Ratajkowski, stars like Megan Fox have also jumped on the trend, with the actress sporting a racy cut out dress from Mugler at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Also in Mugler, Ciara recently popped out on Instagram in a sheer and cut out suit with nude heels.

Emily Ratajkowski heading to the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on June 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

As for how Ratajkowski finalized her look, the new mom opted for classic black strappy sandals. The shoes featured rope-like straps at the ankle with a thin strap across the toe. The sandals were finalized with a stiletto heel.

Ratajkowski’s trendy look comes after she sported an even bolder ensemble for her 30th birthday last week. To ring in the milestone, Emrata sported a mermaid-inspired dress from Versace. The fitted ensemble was ocean blue in hue and featured jewel embellishments, including a green starfish, throughout.

Ratajkowski finalized her look with a pair of mules from Femme LA. The sandal featured a pointed lavender sole and a gold stiletto heel with a PVC strap across the toe. Ratajkowski’s “Azùcar” style currently retails for $184 on Femme.la.

