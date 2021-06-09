Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 30th Birthday in Jeweled Starfish Dress & Holographic Mules

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday with a fashionable twist.

The model, who turned 30 years old this week, took to Instagram last night to share her refreshing birthday style. Against a bold blue pool, breezy palm trees and a sunset sky, Ratajkowski posed in a Versace dress that was pure beach glamour.

The blue silk slip, which featured a slit and crystalized bustier, was detailed with embellished starfish. A highlight of the brand’s Atlantis-inspired spring ’21 show, the dress gave Ratajkowski distinct mermaid vibes.

Ratajkowski finished her look with an equally sleek Femme LA mule. The sandal featured a pointed lavender sole and gold stiletto heel, complementing the dress’ light color palette; added details from the pair’s holographic PVC slides made the look both modern and ethereal. Ratajkowski’s “Azùcar” style currently retails for $184 on Femme.la.

Ratajkowski’s Femme mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme

Related Kendall Jenner Is Sleek in a Leather Yin & Yang Bandeau With Trending Thong Sandals Bella Hadid Perfects Model-Off-Duty Style in a Mesh Top, Peek-a-Boo Yoga Pants & Lugged Sneakers Jill Biden Departs on First Official International Trip in an Ocean Blue Suit & Classic Pumps

This isn’t the first beach bombshell look the DKNY model wore this week. On Sunday, she wore another Versace outfit: a ruffled bra top and orange cutout skirt, perfect for strolling by ocean waves.

Footwear-wise, Ratajkowski prefers to keep things casual. The model owns a range of sneakers for outdoor excursions, and typically wears monochrome white pairs by Reebok, Nike, Adidas or Veja. For dressier occasions, the “I Feel Pretty” star favors strappy sandals by Aldo or Bottega Veneta, as well as snake-print boots by Aquazzura, Wandler, and Yeezy. Recently, she also debuted a range of sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for designing, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before expanding the brand to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like clothing, swimsuits, and more. Beyond modeling her own collections, the now 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for The Kooples, Nasty Gal, and Jason Wu, among others.

Slip into a pair of sleek purple mules, inspired by Emily Ratajkowski.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Signal sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr. Big-Side sandals, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Yippy sandals, $60.

Click through the gallery for more of Emily Ratajkowski’s chic off-duty attire over the years.