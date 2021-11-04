Emily Ratajkowski Masters Earth Tones in Brown Sheer Top and Bralette With Tory Burch’s Banana Heel Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski has an affinity for daring fashion choices, and her latest look definitely lives up to that status quo.

Ratajkowski celebrated the release of her new book, “My Body,” at the Tory Burch Mercer Street store yesterday in New York. The “Gone Girl” actress donned a brown sheer long-sleeve top over a brown bra that gave the moment an edgy appearance. She paired it with a yellow, flowy maxi skirt that perfectly contrasted the neutral tones.

Emily Ratajkowski at her Pen America “In Conversation” event. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s yellow Tory Burch banana heel boots. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Ratajkowski sported a pair of Banana Heel Boots from Tory Burch in a vibrant light yellow; they’re available for purchase at Toryburch.com.

The influencer’s personal fashion aesthetic encompasses garments that are trendy yet vintage-inspired. On her Instagram feed, she shows that she’s fond of wearing silhouettes like edgy bathing suits, printed separates, oversized tailored pieces, sleek dresses and intricate outerwear. For shoes, Ratajkowski tends to opt for traditional designs that have a fashion-forward twist like funky boots, sharp pumps, sneakers and sandals. When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she puts on gowns from fashion houses like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta.

Ratajkowski is a respected model who has worked with top brands and has starred in campaigns for DKNY, Nasty Gal, The Kooples and most recently for Dundas and Revolve’s collaborative collection that debuted at NYFW.

Put on a pair of yellow boots and add a fun burst of your color to your fall outfits.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Miista Women’s Finola Square Toe Tall Boots, $640.

CREDIT: Marc Jacobs

To Buy: Marc Jacobs Bulla Carlie Boots, $490.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Fendi FFrame Jacquard Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots, $1,912.

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajkowski’s chic dog walking style.