Emily Ratajkowski Provides the Perfect Formula for Mom Style in Blazer, Straight Leg Jeans & Classic Sneakers 

By Robyn Merrett
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Rag & Bone
Emily Ratajkowski: Adidas
Emily Ratajkowski has already mastered mom style.

On Saturday, Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City for a stroll with her newborn son Sylvester Apollo Bear, wearing a classic look. For her stroll, the actress and model sported a black top layered underneath a gray blazer. The outerwear piece offered a loose fit and featured padded shoulders.

The jacket is not only timeless, but also trendy as Ultimate Gray is the 2021 color of the year, Pantone announced in December. Additionally, blazers are a must-have wardrobe essential as they pair well with almost anything from dresses, loungewear and denim.

Emily Ratajkowski, blazer, jeans, sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on March 20.
A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski's shoes.
A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes.
Ratajkowski went with denim, opting for a pair of trending straight leg jeans. The silhouette is having a major moment this season with shoppers trading in skinny jeans for a more relaxed fit. She then accessorized with tortoise sunglasses and a black face mask.

As for footwear, Ratajkowski wore Reebok Classics Off-White and Green Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers. The low-top shoes feature buffed leather uppers and perforated detailing at the round toe. The shoes are also equipped with a tonal lace-up closure, a logo patch featuring a logo embroidered in green at the padded tongue. The shoe is finished with a tonal treaded rubber outsole.

reebok off-white, green club c 85 vintage sneakers

To Buy: Reebok Off-White & Green Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers, $80

When it comes to her wardrobe, Ratajkowski is always on trend. Throughout her pregnancy, she stepped out in a number of must-have looks, including: trench coats, jackets from The North Face, sweatpants and midi dresses. On her feet, Emrata is often seen in sneakers and slouchy knee-high boots. Labels she wears include: Jimmy Choo, Celine, Nike, Superga and Rag & Bone. If you’re trying to imitate Ratajkowski’s style, consider styling a blazer with a slip dress and sneakers or a figure-hugging dress with boots. The key to her aesthetic are relaxed, yet chic looks that present an effortless effect.

