Emily Ratajkowski Is Effortlessly Glam in a Printed Top, Relaxed-Fit Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots

Emily Ratajkowski makes walking the streets of NYC look very chic.

The “Gone Girl” actress often steps out in fashions that feel very modern and trendy, just like with her most recent outfit. For the ensemble, Ratajkowski opted for a black and white printed long-sleeve blouse and black flared pants while heading to the set of “Saturday Night Live” in NYC today. She accessorized the moment with a small, rectangular bag that’s currently popular with the tiny bag trend.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen leaving her New York City apartment on her way to Saturday Night Live this afternoon. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s black pointed-toe boots. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Shoe-wise, Ratajkowski wore a pair of pointed-toe black boots that helped to refine the look and add a little polish to the casual moment.

Ratajowski’s sartorial taste includes silhouettes that feel trendy and modern yet vintage-inspired when she sees fit. Her Instagram feed shows that she’s fond of wearing garments like edgy bathing suits, printed separates, oversized tailored pieces, sleek dresses and intricate outerwear. When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski tends to opt for traditional styles that have a fashion-forward twist.

When she makes an appearance on red carpets, she puts on statement-making gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta. Ratajkowski is a respected model that has worked with top brands in the industry. She has starred in campaigns for labels like DKNY, Nasty Gal, The Kooples, and most recently for Dundas and Revolve’s collaborative collection.

Take a note from Ratajkowski and opt for a pair of black pointed-toe boots to spice up your fall outfits.

