Emily Ratajkowski Sports Biker Shorts and a Vintage Tee With Versatile Reebok Sneakers on a Stroll With Newborn

It’s no shock that Emily Ratajkowski’s post-pregnancy style would be just as good as her maternity style. Today, the model took a stroll in New York City wearing a vintage tee and black, formfitting biker shorts. In the past, Ratajkowski has made it known that she’d prefer a comfortable sneaker over a stiletto heel when it comes to her street style, so it came as no surprise that she paired this look with crisp white Reebok sneakers.

The “Gone Girl” actress rolled up the sleeves of her oversized tee to give the outfit a more casual appeal. Making sure to add a few accessories, she complemented her outfit with retro-framed sunglasses and a strappy shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski on a walk in NYC. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Emily Ratajkowski on a walk in NYC. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA For footwear, the entrepreneur completed the outfit with a pair of Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers in the Chalk/Glen Green/Paper White/Excellent Red colorway. The low-top shoes feature soft leather uppers with EVA midsoles, padded foam sockliners, terry lining along the top of the tongue and heel tab, finished with the brand’s signature logo accents. They retail for $70 and are available for purchase on Reebok.com

When she isn’t serving as the face of a beauty campaign or walking down a fashion week runway, the model can be seen sporting her own swimsuit brand, Inamorata. Since launching the swimwear brand in 2017, she’s discussed expanding to other realms of the apparel industry.

Aside from being a brand owner, Ratajkowski wears many hats as an activist, actress, model and now, mother. The supermodel, 29, seems to be tacking this role in the chicest of ways. As her baby boy was born just last March, we’ve since seen an uptick of her “mom on-the-go” street style.

