Emily Blunt Is Chic in Navy Stella McCartney Cutout Top and White Sneakers That Come With Pink Accents

Emily Blunt added a classic casual shoe to her sharp style while doing press for her latest film, “Jungle Cruise,” on an episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

While in New York City yesterday, the “Quiet Place” actress donned a chic monochrome outfit by Stella McCartney. The ensemble featured a sustainable viscose knit top with cropped sleeves and teardrop-shaped front cutouts, as well as a pair of lightweight trousers, in a deep blue tone. Her look, styled by Jessica Paster, hailed from the British designer’s spring 2021 collection. Though Blunt’s colorway isn’t available, a gray version of her Compact top retails for $585 (on sale from $975) on StellaMcCartney.com.

Emily Blunt leaves “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Stella McCartney’s Compact knit top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

On the shoe front, the “Devil Wears Prada” star slipped on a pair of crisp white leather Axel Arigato sneakers. The contemporary label’s Clean 90 Triple shoes featured flat rubber soles and lace-up fastenings. They were accented with blush pink heel counters, which smoothly complemented the look’s blue and white tones. Arigato’s signature minimalist side logos and almond toes rounded out the pair. Blunt’s sneakers retail for $235 on Farfetch.com.

Emily Blunt leaves “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Blunt’s Axel Arigato sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Axel Arigato’s Clean 90 Triple sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

White sneakers have overtaken the fashion industry this season, becoming one of the most popular and versatile shoes in many people’s wardrobes. Monochrome styles are the most popular, though minimalist styles with a hint of tonal colors like Arigato’s add a touch of elegance. Speaking of monochrome trends, Blunt’s Stella McCartney look was the latest in the single-tone dressing trick — which pairs pieces in matching colors and prints for a streamlined ensemble — worn by stars like Kate Beckinsale, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. However, Blunt has been mastering monochrome dressing for years, wearing matching sets and single-tone outfits by brands like Saint Laurent, Jonathan Simkhai and Nanushka.

Blunt’s blue outfit was her latest sharp look this week. The actress has been spotted in a range of polished outfits styled by Paster, incorporating textured pieces by labels like Zimmermann, Sezane, Alexander McQueen and Carolina Herrera. Recently, she also donned a printed blouse and high-waisted shorts by Alberta Ferretti, paired with dark brown snake-print Eleonor boots by Christian Louboutin.

Blunt’s shoe style is similarly sleek. The actress can regularly be seen in a range of pointed-toe ankle and over-the-knee boots, as well as velvet sandals and elegant mules, by top designers like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier, plus cult-favorite labels like Malone Souliers and Casadei. Affordable brands like Sam Edelman, Schutz and Nanette Lepore also appear in her rotation. When it comes to her off-duty style, the “Young Victoria” star often wears white sneakers by Arigato and PS821. She’s also known for repeating styles at events and on the red carpet; Le Silla’s Eva boots and Chloé’s Kuzey ankle boots are favorites.

