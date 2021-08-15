×
Emilia Clarke Has ‘Game of Thrones’ Reunion With Jason Momoa in Little Black Dress and Classic Beige Pumps

Emilia Clarke reunited with her former “Game of Thrones” co-star, Jason Momoa, this week.

While hanging out with her former onscreen adversary, the “Game of Thrones” actress opted for a classic black dress. Her LBD featured a mini length and shoulder straps, ideal for wearing in the warmer summer months. Clarke kept her accessories minimal, pairing the dress with a pair of small gold hoop earrings and a dark manicure.

For footwear, Clarke chose a pair of low-heeled pumps for her outing. The “Me Before You” actress wore a pointed-toe beige style, which appeared to feature short metallic gold rounded heels. Though the pair was shorter than others she’s donned in the past, they added an elegant and classic finish to her equally versatile look.

Pointed-toe pumps have been on the rise this year since nightlife and in-person events resumed. The pair’s thin heels and sharp angular toes add a sleek and modern vibe to any ensemble, making them a go-to going out shoe. Stars like Rihanna, Rita Ora and Lady Gaga have all worn the style in recent months from brands like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Amina Muaddi.

Actress Emilia Clarke Is Seen Wearing Rust Pants, Pink Striped Blouse And Grey Overcoat In New York CityPictured: Emilia ClarkeRef: SPL5125162 291019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emilia Clarke wears Christian Louboutin pumps in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to shoes, Clarke’s go-to style is a pointed-toe pump. The “Terminator Genisys” star has worn the shoes in an array of colors and textures over the years from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Kurt Geiger. She also favors open-toed sandals on the red carpet for added glamour, often from labels like Prada, Alexandre Birman and Casadei. Clarke has become a mainstay in the fashion world since starring in “Game of Thrones,” serving as the face of campaigns for brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana — plus sitting front row for Altuzarra, Christian Dior and more top brands.

Add a paid of classic beige pumps to your wardrobe, inspired by Emilia Clarke.

Click through the gallery for more of Emilia Clarke’s best statement shoe moments over the years.

