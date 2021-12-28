Elsa Hosk Makes a Case for At-Home Glamour in Crochet Bralette, Leggings & Knit Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Supermodel Elsa Hosk basked against a white background in her newest post to Instagram.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed against a white couch over the weekend, with the caption reading, “This outfit needed its own post @magdabutrym.” The model lounged in a crochet cream bralette, throwing a cream knitted blazer over top, giving the look extra warmth. The cardigan had a larger silhouette, creating a boxy shape. For bottoms, the model wore a knitted pair of tight pants that almost resembled leggings. Hosk doesn’t wear any jewelry or accessories with a bag. This look is all-natural.

For shoes, Hosk opted for some mule-like crochet heels in a similar cream color to the rest of her outfit. The interesting heel tied the knit detailing all together, creating a cohesive outfit. The set by Magda Butrym is a perfect mix of cozy and sexy, elevating a normal knitwear look to create something more. The cream color complements Hosk’s skin tone without washing her out. It’s a refreshing take on winter wear, reminding us that models can truly pull off anything.

The seasoned model and mom-of-one is known for her work formally as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2011 to 2018. She has worked alongside the likes of fellow Angel’s Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd to bring timeless fashion shows. Although she no longer walks for Victoria’s Secret, the Swedish model has also been seen on the catwalk for Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Ungaro, H&M, Anna Sui, Lilly Pulitzer, and Guess. The model is also known for her impeccable “model off duty” style, becoming a style inspiration to many over the years.

See more celebrities in the monochromatic trend.

Shop mules below that are sure to wow at your next get-together.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Toren Slingback Pumps, $130

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Wilton Slide Sandal, $150

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Arlinala Square Toe Sandal, $99

See how Elsa Hosk styles the “model off duty” look here.