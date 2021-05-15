Elsa Hosk Dresses Down Her Weekend Suiting With Iconic Converse Sneakers

Elsa Hosk proved that refreshed suiting and classic sneakers are the perfect weekend uniform.

On Saturday, the model wore The Mannei Jafr Tailored Wool Blazer in the black colorway with a white tee shirt underneath and styled the sleek combination with a pair of Sundarbay High Waisted Pinstripe Pants in a coordinating black colorway. To accessorize the look, she selected the Lexxola Damien Sunglasses, in an on-trend black and orange colorway, teamed with the Logan Hollowell Alchemy Link Necklace in gold hardware and Lauren Rubinski 14kt Gold Chain-Link Necklace, featuring two-toned gold and silver hardware.

For footwear, Hosk finished her daytime ensemble with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star High Top Sneakers in the navy colorway. These iconic shoes feature lightweight canvas uppers with rubber toe caps, lace-up detailing along the vamp, the brand’s signature logo side patches and heel tabs, complete with rubber soles. They retail for $60 and are available for purchase on revolve.com.

Converse sneakers are a timeless shoe choice that remains a fixture in model-off-duty street style and count public figures from Kamala Harris to Gen-Z stars Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo as avid wearers of the design. On Feb. 27, Kendall Jenner styled a black jacket and straight-leg jeans with the similar Converse Chuck 70 high-top sneakers in the black colorway, paying homage to the brand’s original ’70s design.

Retro sneakers from the ’70s and ’80s have made a comeback for 2021. Along with the iconic Converse canvas options, silhouettes from this era, including Reebok’s Club C Vintage 85 and Nike Blazer Mid ’77 sneakers, have made a definitive resurgence.

When Hosk isn’t leaning into the vintage sneaker trend, she often selects sleek mules, pumps and chunky loafers from brands including Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, By Far, Prada and The Attico.

Embrace this cool sneaker trend with similar retro-inspired styles available below.

