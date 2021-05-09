Elsa Hosk Gives ‘Mom-Style’ a Trippy Upgrade in Swirl Pants, an Oversized Button-Up & Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Elsa Hosk has given “mom-style” a trendy new edge.

On Saturday, the model, who recently gave birth to her first child — a daughter named Tuulikki Joan Daly, stepped out with her little one for coffee in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Hosk opted for a relaxed ensemble, which included an oversized oxford shirt from Ralph Lauren.

Hosk then teamed the classic button up with a pair of orange and yellow swirl pants. The piece featured a flare leg construction and offered an easy-going, yet vibrant feel.

Retro patterns and lively hues are going to have a major moment this summer. The vintage design, which was first popular in the ’60s and ’70s, were big on the spring and summer ’21 runways with brands like Christian Dior, Dries Van Noten and more showcasing bold and colorful prints, including tie dye, on dresses, pants, outerwear and more. In addition to Hosk, stars like Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have been showcasing psychedelic looks.

Hosk topped off her look with a lime green shoulder bag and a pair of white thong sandals. Thong sandals are also big this season. The style, which has been around for years, made a comeback in 2020 and have remained a go-to for celebrities and fashion girls alike.Hosk’s pair completed her look, making it trendy yet as relaxed as ever.

Prepare your summer wardrobe with these fun thong sandals below.

To Buy: Birkenstock Honolulu Flip Flop, $40

To Buy: Sam Edelman Carolina Sandal, $50

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Cadence Shiny Leather Thong Sandals, $120

