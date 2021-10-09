Ellen Pompeo Shimmers in Glittery Pinstripes & Metallic Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If Ellen Pompeo was a real-life doctor, she would be the most stylish one.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actress appeared at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday in chic business attire by Alexandre Vauthier that included a sheer blouse and pinstriped high-waisted trousers featuring a straight-leg silhouette. She added a pair of Alevi Milano Toni 120 strappy pumps for a feminine twist. The shoes feature a red metallic finish, buckle-fastening ankle strap and approximately 4.5-inch heels. Pompeo added silver hoops and a crystal choker for a more glamorous effect.

Ellen Pompeo wearing a white Alexandre Vauthier outfit with Alevi Milano pumps at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Her stylist Petra Flannery elevates the TV star’s personality with classic pieces. Pompeo is known to wear similar styles with a glittery motif. During the People’s Choice Awards she wore an eye-catching shimmery outfit from David Koma.

More celebrities are opting for boss-chic style, from Charlize Theron to Demi Lovato. who are embracing elegant designs that are easy to mix and match.

Ellen Pompeo appears at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Pompeo’s footwear collection is versatile, too. You can see her walking the red carpet in Jimmy Choo heels or opting for athleisure in chunky “ugly” sandals.

As season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” continues to create many fans’ theories, Pompeo organizes talks on her podcast “Tell Me” with Cadence13 studio. The actress launched her first episode on Sept. 29, where she shares in-depth conversations with celebrities. Pompeo is also an outspoken activist for issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood, social justice, voting rights and women’s rights.