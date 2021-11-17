Elle Fanning Is Royally Pretty in Pink in Feathered Dress and Bejeweled Mules on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elle Fanning delivered royally feminine glamour for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Great” actress arrived in elegant fashion, wearing a pink dress by Oscar de la Renta. Her dress featured a slim-fitting sleeveless midi silhouette with a curved neckline. The piece gained greater flair for its voluminous hem, composed of layers of matching pink feathers. The accent gave Fanning’s ensemble a playful and whimsical touch, accented by gold rings and a gold chain necklace.

Elle Fanning appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: ABC

For footwear, Fanning channeled Catherine the Great’s opulent aesthetics with a pair of gleaming gold mules. The Cristahlea shoes featured gold leather soles and two thin straps, each adorned with dazzling Swarovski crystals. The shoes were complete with stiletto heels totaling 4.13 inches, giving Fanning a fashionable height boost as well. Her mules retail for around $734 on Cristahlea.net.

Elle Fanning appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” CREDIT: ABC

A closer look at Fanning’s mules. CREDIT: ABC

Cristahlea’s gold mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cristahlea

This wasn’t the only glamorous look Fanning wore this week. The star recently hit the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Though Fanning’s shoes weren’t visible at the time, the actress still made a dynamic statement in a gold chain-shaped top and low-rise skirt from Balmain’s spring 2022 collection.

Elle Fanning attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Fanning has her go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances. Platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps are the actress’ usual pairs, hailing from brands like Miu Miu, Christian Louboutin and Marc Jacobs. In recent weeks, her feminine style has also gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from towering platform pumps and artsy heels by Gucci, Loewe and Mach & Mach.

Slip on sleek sandals this fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Altina sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Michaela sandals, $25.

Click through the gallery for Fanning’s bold red carpet evolution over the years.