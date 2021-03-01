Elle Fanning Glows in Icy Gucci Gown at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Elle Fanning looked like a breath of fresh air for the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday.

For the ceremony, which is hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler virtually in Los Angeles and New York, Fanning looked dainty in cool blue gown from Gucci. The flowy silk dress featured jeweled straps, equipped with a cascading shall.

To compliment the dress, Fanning styled her hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with diamond earrings from Fred Leighton.

“Dressed up for a night in for the @GoldenGlobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day! @Garethgatrell is our mega stills photographer on The Great and we had such a fun time taking these photos. Thank you @Alessandro_michele for this glorious dress! I heart @Gucci forever! And sparkling @LeightonJewels,” wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of her look.

For her Golden Globes portrait, Fanning sported a more vibrant look, wearing a colorful floral dress high-neck collar. She teamed the look with sunny yellow tights and black platform sandal heels.

Tonight, Fanning has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy — for her role in “The Great.”

The Golden Globes are airing live on NBC. Fey is hosting from The Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler is co-hosting from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

