Second Daughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her Model Debut for Proenza Schouler Fall 2021 at NYFW

Ella Emhoff became an instant style star when she arrived to the Presidential Inauguration on January 20 wearing an embellished Miu Miu coat, showing off her quirky, retro taste while watching her stepmother Kamala Harris become the first woman and first woman of color to be sworn in as vice president.

Now, the second stepdaughter is an actual model, closing out NYFW’s last day of virtual shows with a surprise appearance in Proenza Schouler’s fall ’21 runway film and look book.

Ella Emhoff for Proenza Schouler fall ’21. CREDIT: Proenza Schouler

Emhoff appeared in a handful of looks, including a gray wool coat with a shearling color and oversized buttons (more statement outerwear for the New School student to wear this year), paired with matching wide-leg trousers, her signature curls, glasses paired with an oversized leather bag and chunky white shoes.

Her second look included a leather trench coat, paired with a turtleneck done with the brand’s classic tie-dye print, updated in yellow and black.

She also donned a sleek black pantsuit with wide-leg trousers and a one-button jacket — a look that we could see her stepmother wearing with her signature pearls.

Emhoff in a black pantsuit for Proenza Schouler’s fall ’21 digital show at NYFW. CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Throughout the collection, the brand, helmed by designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, mixed comfort details like knitwear and shearling-collared wool coats with more dressed-up garments, such as the aforementioned pantsuit. And there were both heels and slippers: Strappy sandals in white leather, were worn with leather tights that highlighted the big toe loops accenting the footwear. Meanwhile, big, fluffy scuffs and sleek, embellished slides accented both suits and skirts.

Strappy big-toe sandals with leather tights at Proenza Schouler fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler