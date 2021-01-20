Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Wows in a Bold Designer Coat & Chunky Boots at Inauguration

At Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony today, it was her stepchildren that unexpectedly stole the show.

Ella and Cole Emhoff, children of Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff from his previous marriage to ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff, arrived at today’s ceremony in sharp looks. While Cole opted for a layered ensemble with a suit, striped tie and warm coat, Ella opted for a bolder outerwear design courtesy of Miu Miu worn over a deep burgundy dress.

The Shetland Pied De Poule coat from the Italian brand came with embellished detail and a signature Miu Miu collar; she also accented the number with a $75 Loeffler Randall headband, available on the brand’s website.

Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff, the children of Doug Emhoff and stepchildren of Vice President Kamala Harris, arrive at the inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20. CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

A closer view of Ella Emhoff’s boots. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the Parsons textile design student opted for a sleek set of black booties; the patent leather design came set atop a block heel, keeping her feet warm in the snowy weather.

Ella’s stepmother and father too chose powerful ensembles for their inauguration day looks. For the event, Kamala opted for a bright blue look courtesy of Christopher John Rogers, a Black-owned fashion brand. Also wearing a Pyer Moss custom coat during events last night, the politician is starting her own style streak by tapping Black designers and independent American labels for her collection of official attire. Her signature pearls as well come from a local name, Wilfredo Rosado, a Latino jewelry designer based in New York.

The first-ever second gentleman also tapped a familiar and iconic American designer: Ralph Lauren. The choice pays homage to classic American fashion and alludes to more to come from the label during today’s events. President Joe Biden also wore Ralph Lauren as well for today’s event.

President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband , Doug Emhoff, arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Biden and Harris’ inauguration made history today for a myriad of reasons. Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president while Harris is the first-ever female vice president of the United States. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office. She joins President Joe Biden in leading a country left on the edge of its seat following the second impeachment of current President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives last week.

While the proceedings will look different due to health and safety precautions as well, there was still fanfare to be expected. Lady Gaga sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appearing alongside the likes of Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez who also performed during the inauguration ceremony.

Click through the gallery to discover more major moments from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.