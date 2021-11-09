Elizabeth Banks Pops in Purple Suit & Snakeskin Heels at Breeders Cup

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elizabeth Banks arrived on the red carpet on Saturday in Del Mar, Calif., at the 2021 Breeder’s Cup wearing an all-purple ensemble.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star wore a purple monochrome look complete with seamlines down her pants leg. Banks opted for minimal accessories, only wearing a pair of stud earrings and a silver and black ring.

Her shoes were the statement of the outfit. Banks sported a stylish pair of printed pointed-toe pumps that featured a kitten heel. The shoe also incorporated leather snakeskin print and a wide tribal print band across the instep.

Banks’ style could be classified as timeless and fashionable. From tailored suits and sequined jumpsuits to slouchy T-shirts and printed separates, she always remains true to herself with a distinct aesthetic.

Most of the director’s red carpet moments incorporate a glimmering or floral effect that brings creativity and glitz to the carpet. In 2016, “The Hunger Games” star looked dazzling as she struck a pose at the “Beast of No Nation” premiere. Banks looked stunning in a caped floral-print Elie Saab design that she styled with a metallic tube clutch and Louboutin T-strap sandals. In 2016, she was the belle of the ball as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in an embellished cape-bearing ivory gown from Ralph & Russo. That same year she arrived at the March of Dimes event in a feminine floral wrap dress and shimmering pale pink sandals.

Banks’ latest monochrome look is new for her as she usually opts for statement prints.

