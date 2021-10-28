Elizabeth Banks Tackles This Statement Trend in Peek-a-Boo Dress & Classic Pumps for ‘Colbert’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Elizabeth Banks gives all-black a sleek pick-me-up.
The “Spider-Man” actress was a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while wearing an equally chic and edgy look. The dress consisted of a black long-sleeve top and mini hem that encompassed a peek-a-boo cutout design; Banks then paired it with sheer black stockings for a more elevated appeal.
Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for fall.
For the shoes, the actress herself slipped on a pair of classic black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Similar patent styles from the brand retail for upwards of $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
When it comes to her everyday style, Banks has a specific style that is fashion-forward and timeless. From tailored suits and sequined jumpsuits to slouchy t-shirts and printed separates, the “Walk of Shame” actress has a distinct aesthetic that feels very true to herself. On the footwear front, she wears a vast variety of shoe silhouettes like pumps, sandals and boots from Jimmy Choo and more top brandss.
Most of Banks’s red carpet moments incorporate a glimmering or floral effect that brings creativity and glitz to the carpet. For events, Banks dazzles in gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Roland Mouret, Elie Saab, Marchesa and even Gucci.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.To Buy: Michael Michel Kors Dorothy pumps, $99.
To Buy: Nine West Flax pumps, $79 (was $84).
