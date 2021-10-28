×
Elizabeth Banks Tackles This Statement Trend in Peek-a-Boo Dress & Classic Pumps for ‘Colbert’

By Jacorey Moon
Elizabeth Banks gives all-black a sleek pick-me-up.

The “Spider-Man” actress was a guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while wearing an equally chic and edgy look. The dress consisted of a black long-sleeve top and mini hem that encompassed a peek-a-boo cutout design; Banks then paired it with sheer black stockings for a more elevated appeal.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for fall.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Elizabeth Banks during Wednesday's October 27, 2021 show.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

A closer look at Elizabeth Banks’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For the shoes, the actress herself slipped on a pair of classic black pumps from Christian Louboutin. Similar patent styles from the brand retail for upwards of $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When it comes to her everyday style, Banks has a specific style that is fashion-forward and timeless. From tailored suits and sequined jumpsuits to slouchy t-shirts and printed separates, the “Walk of Shame” actress has a distinct aesthetic that feels very true to herself. On the footwear front, she wears a vast variety of shoe silhouettes like pumps, sandals and boots from Jimmy Choo and more top brandss.

Most of Banks’s red carpet moments incorporate a glimmering or floral effect that brings creativity and glitz to the carpet. For events, Banks dazzles in gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Roland Mouret, Elie Saab, Marchesa and even Gucci.

