Elaine Welteroth Is Rosy in a Red Tulle Skirt and Black Suede Boots for ‘Project Runway’ Season 19 Premiere

Elaine Welteroth on the set of the premiere episode for season 19 of "Project Runway."

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Elaine Welteroth gives the tulle skirt a facelift with her latest on-camera look.

The journalist turned television personality returns to the cast of the hit fashion design competition show “Project Runway” as a judge. For the season 19 premiere episode yesterday, Welteroth wore a bright and voluminous dress that speaks to the current trends in fashion. The ensemble consisted of a red crop top that incorporated a poofy shoulder and a red billowing tiered tulle skirt.

Elaine Welteroth on the set of the premiere episode for season 19 of “Project Runway.” CREDIT: Greg Endries/Bravo

A closer look at Elaine Welteroth’s black suede pointed-toe boots. CREDIT: Greg Endries/Bravo

When it came down to the shoes, Welteroth wore a pair of sleek black suede pointed-toe boots, which helped to elevate the chic moment.

Welteroth’s fashion tastes are very fashion-forward and edgy, seeing as though she was the editor-In-chief of Teen Vogue in 2017. Riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing silhouettes like tailored suiting, easy dresses, fun swimsuits and printed separates. For shoes, Welteroth dabbles in sharp knee-high boots, breezy sandals and festive pumps.

Related Kendall Jenner Steps Into Fall in Timeless Trench, Jeans and Classic Black Boots Britney Spears Models These Versatile Suede Booties 5 Different Ways Ugg x Telfar Returns for a Second Cozy Drop, Launching This Week

The contestant pool of the Bravo series consists of up-and-coming designers who all come from diverse backgrounds, including: Anna Yinan Zhou, Sabrina Spanta, Zayden Skipper, Chasity Sereal, Aaron Michael, Shantall Lacayo, Katie Kortman, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Meg Ferguson, Coral Castillo, Caycee Black, Kenneth Barlis, Darren Apolonio and Octavio Aguilar. As seen on last night’s episode, the first contestant eliminated was Caycee Black.

The judges and guest-judge Jason Wu on the set of the premiere episode for season 19 of “Project Runway.” CREDIT: Greg Endries/Bravo

The beloved judges of the series, Brandon Maxwell and Nina Garcia also returned. Christian Siriano made a comeback as the host and mentor.

Last year’s winner for season 18, Geoffrey Mac, has gone on to create and open his eponymous label.

Put on a pair of black suede boots and elevate any of your fall outfits.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Madden Girl Firefly Boot, $70.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexandre Birman Kyra Boot 85, $795.

CREDIT: Dillard's

To Buy: Steve Madden Viktory Microsuede Over-the-Knee Boots, $120.