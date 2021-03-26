Eiza González Wows in Bustier Top, Mini-Skirt and Sky-High Platforms For ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Eiza González just gave Sailor Moon a high-fashion update. González, who is one of Hollywood’s emerging stars, is currently on a virtual press tour for “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The actress posted her one of her outfits on Instagram Thursday, wearing a fall ’21 Versace runway look for an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Thank you for my Sailor Moon look,” González captioned her post. The all-red ensemble included a graphic bustier top, mini skirt and the chunky satin Medusa Aevitas pumps. She completed the look with tights that were detailed in Versace’s new signature pattern. The outfit resembled the popular animé character, thanks to the red shoes and stockings.

Her towering heels featured a three-tiered platform with an ankle-strap, which was adorned with red embellishments.

Today, the “I Care a Lot” star then made a splash for virtual “premiere” of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which released internationally on March 24. The film hits theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on March 31.

She wore a sheer, pleated dress by Burberry in beige and matching pointed-toe booties to celebrate. “Hope you enjoy this film on the big screen. Thank you [Riccardo Tisci] for my beautiful dress. I would’ve loved to frolic in it at a fun party with a tequila in hand,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, González posed at home in a Valentino look for another day of press. This time, she gave the male suitors in “Bridgerton” a run for their money in a Victorian-esque suiting outfit that was complete with a shorts, blazer and lace neck-tie, which she paired with Jimmy choo pumps.