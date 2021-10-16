Dua Lipa Looks Like a Disco Ball in a Versace Shimmery Set and Green Stilettos

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa has maintained a playful wardrobe throughout the fall.

For a private dinner, the “Levitating” singer donned a Versace ensemble from the spring ’22 ready-to-wear collection. Whether she is gracing the runway in chunky platform pumps or a glittery set, Lipa is a real Versace ambassador. The star wore a green shimmery top with the brand’s emblematic safety pins with a neon purple skirt with a daring slit on the side.

As for accessories, Lipa kept it iconic with safety pin earrings, a chunky gold necklace with the famous Medusa logo completed with a high ponytail. As for footwear, Lipa matched the outfit with a pair of green stilettos featuring ankle straps and pointed toes.

The singer has been wearing an array of avant-garde looks and unique footwear during this season. From her crochet-inspired two-piece set to a LaQuan Smith catsuit, Lipa is reigning in the fashion zeitgeist. Her shoe repertoire includes trendy designs such as Dr. Marten boots, Jimmy Choo heels, knee-high Paris Texas boots and Versace platforms.

Lipa’s stylist Lorenzo Posocco is the architect behind the artist’s most famous looks. Posocco knows how to leverage Lipa’s style with unique luxury pieces and the latest collections from the market. When Lipa is not out celebrating with Donatella Versace, she wears more casual pieces.

To celebrate “Cold Heart” hitting number one on the UK charts, Lipa shared a picture on Instagram donning an Elton John t-shirt with a gray blazer. She knows how to combine upscale designs with basic garments for a complete trendy look. Also, Lipa recently appeared on the latest YSL campaign for the Libre fragrance.

