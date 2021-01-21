Dua Lipa Does Valentino Tweed Suiting With Rose-Embellished Sandals

Dua Lipa met with her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, and, yesterday, dressed up in a matching skirt suit styled with hand-crafted designer heels and earrings from her go-to jewelry brand.

The “Levitating” artist wore a $4,700 Maison Valentino Embroidered Sensation Lurex Tweed Jacket teamed with the Italian luxury label’s coordinating $1,590 Sensation Lurex Tweed Mini Skirt. Both of these pieces feature embroidered woven braiding throughout with sequins and micro-embellishments, complete with the designer’s signature Roman Stud hardware accents, from the brand’s spring 2021 collection.

The “New Rules” songstress accessorized the vibrantly-hued suiting outfit with the $1,550 Flower Power 9K gold, white enamel and topaz earrings from Bea Bongiasca.

Here’s a closer look at the Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose Edition Sandals. CREDIT: Valentino

For footwear, Lipa polished off the ensemble with a pair of the $1,090 Valentino Garavani Atelier Shoes 03 Rose Edition Sandal in the black colorway. They first debuted on the runway as part of the Italian luxury house’s pre-fall 2021 collection. These botanical-inspired heels feature a full leather construction embellished with different sized petals to create a three-dimensional rose accent on the vamp. The sandals also offer an ankle strap with adjustable buckle detail and a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

This sighting further confirms the “Don’t Stop Now” singer’s affinity for Valentino. In December last year, the 25-year-old wore the brand’s ivory fendue-style dress from its haute couture 2020 collection teamed with an oversized ostrich hat from the Phillip Tracey for Valentino collaboration, which debuted as a part of the same couture collection for her “SNL” performance.

Dua Lipa leaves her New York City Hotel holding her puppy in her arms. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Alongside her several stylish on-stage looks, Lipa has mastered her off-duty aesthetic and has been spotted in countless ultra-chic street style ensembles. For her more casual looks, she often opts for edgy footwear choices, such as her beloved Prada Chunky sneakers and Dr. Martens combat boots, as well as more athletic styles from Puma and Nike.

