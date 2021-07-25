Dua Lipa Takes on the Anti-Skinny Jean Trend With the Help of a Fairy Pink Top & Black Sneakers

Dua Lipa is proof that skinny jeans are a thing of the past… for now.

Over the weekend, the pop star enjoyed some quality time with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and other friends, wearing 2021’s biggest denim trend: baggy jeans.

The singer’s pair featured a low-rise construction and a snakeskin pattern throughout. The pants were then finalized with a loose-fitting, wide hem. Lipa accessorized the look with a skinny pink belt.

This year, skinny jeans were pushed aside for more relaxed silhouettes, which we believe to be due to shopper’s desire to dress more comfortably amid the pandemic. In addition to Lipa, stars including: Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae and more have sported different iterations of the trend — a look that was first popularized in the early 2000s. Bringing the trend into this year, the look was also seen all over the spring ’21 runways.

Lipa continued the retro theme with a flowy pink top. The piece featured a sheer construction that was designed with a tie-front closure. The style also resembles looks that were trendy in the early 2000s.

As for footwear, the artist opted for black sneakers. The kicks featured textured uppers and were finalized by a chunky outsole.

Try out the baggy denim trend with these picks below.

