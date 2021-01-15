Dua Lipa’s Disco Ball Skirt & Electric Blue Heels Will Make You Miss Your Party Days

Dua Lipa layered bold piece upon bold piece for her latest vacation ensemble.

The “Levitating” songstress gave a glimpse into her tropical excursion on Instagram today, posing alongside a friend in a daring outfit combination. Soaking up the warm weather, Dua Lipa opted for a tie-front boyfriend shirt matched to a disco ball-style skirt that resembles designs from Paco Rabanne; similar skirts from the brand feature chain-linked metallic sequins, retailing for $1,680 at Farfetch.com.

As if her attire wasn’t wow-worthy enough already, the British singer used her footwear of choice to add a pop of color to the ensemble. Wrapping around her ankle and calf was a signature silhouette from The Attico known as the Venus heels; the design comes set atop a pointed-toe silhouette with a slingback hold and a satin-coated finish. Balanced with a 4-inch tapered heel, the unique pumps in Dua Lipa’s pick of an electric blue colorway retail for $720 at Luisaviaroma.com.

The Attico Venus heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma

The “Don’t Start Now” singer is in fact a longstanding fan of the silhouette from the Italian brand. In October 2019, she sported a trending neon pink take on the Venus heels as she stepped out in London with a bold outfit to match; the pink straps secured the hem of herr metallic silver pants worn under a white tee and a fuzzy neon jacket.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Boys Will Be Boys” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

