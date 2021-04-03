Dua Lipa Masters the Color-Blocking Trend in Shiny Pants & Celebrity-Favorite Pumps

Dua Lipa combined some of 2021’s buzziest trends with every star’s favorite pumps in an image shared today by her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco. The look came from a photoshoot with French photographer Hugo Comte.

The “Levitating” artist wore a bright green tank top teamed with a pair of shiny black trousers and accessorized with stacked gold rings for jewelry. To replicate this outfit, this $24 Betton tank top features a similar colorway. And these Simon Miller faux-leather straight-leg pants offer an aesthetically comparable look with a glossy finish.

For footwear, the “New Rules” singer leaned into the color-blocking trend, wearing a pair of ankle-wrap pumps in a vibrant shade of blue. These eye-catching heels appear to be a pair of the buzzy The Attico Venus style in a turquoise colorway.

The Venus pump features a satin upper construction with a slingback silhouette, lace-up ankle wrap detailing, a sharply pointed toe and a towering 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $655 and are available for purchase on modaoperandi.com.

Here’s a close-up look at The Attico Venus Satin Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

Lipa has long proven her affinity for this neon-hued silhouette. In Jan. 2021, she also selected The Attico Venus satin pumps in turquoise and styled them with a tie-front button-down white shirt and a disco-style, silver sequin skirt while on a tropical getaway.

This sighting further confirms the “Don’t Start Now” songstress’s affinity for this celebrity-favored style from The Attico’s spring ’21 collection — as well as for the ankle wrap shoe trend, which continues to rise as we head into the warmer months. Other celebrities, including Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, have been spotted often in other heeled versions of this footwear silhouette.

But Lipa isn’t a one-trend type of woman. On March 25, the “Future Nostalgia” musician was spotted in another pair of buzzy shoes from The Attico. She styled the label’s Devon mules in a vibrant green colorway with an oversized blazer and white shirt dress. With these various fashionable moments, Lipa further confirmed that bright green and blue footwear will be one of the buzziest styling tricks for the upcoming season.

Alongside the star’s elevated attire, Lipa also has established herself in the sneaker realm. In Nov. 2020, she signed a multiyear deal with Puma as the face of the brand’s women’s business.

Embrace these warm-weather shoe trends with similar options available below.

To Buy: Aldo Castagna Pumps, $244.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Harvie Ankle Tie Pumps, $98 (from $140).

To Buy: Marc Fisher Dami Strappy Sandals, $120.

