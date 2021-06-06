Dua Lipa Wears Puffy Purple Slides for Starbucks Run with Anwar Hadid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa joined her boyfriend Anwar Hadid this week for a comfy and casual Starbucks run in Los Angeles.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer broke out her signature cheeky and cheerful style in a casual look on Thursday, wearing a pair of black Puma leggings with a baseball cap and bright red face mask. The outfit’s focal point was an oversized blue T-shirt, featuring letters spelling “Palace Princess.”

Hadid’s ensemble was starkly minimalist by comparison, composed of a simple black tank top and blue pants. The model wore a pair of black and silver Stan Smith sneakers by Adidas, made in collaboration with Prada.

Slogan T-shirts are undergoing a rebrand in the fashion world, amidst the revival of numerous 1990’s and aughts trends including combat boots, low-rise jeans and multicolored beaded necklaces. The piece has appeared in a range of colors and fits on recent runways by Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Chanel.

To add a superstar boost her coffee run outfit, Lipa slipped on a pair of vibrant puffy slide sandals. The bright purple slides featured a thick platform sole, puffy Velcro straps and red lip graphics.

The “New Rules” singer can be regularly seen in statement-making footwear. On the slides front, she’s been known to wear fuzzy, colorful and embellished styles by brands such as Suicoke and Natasha Zinko, often incorporating bright colors, patterns or chunky soles and straps.

As far as other shoes go, well, anything goes with Lipa — there’s no heel too high, or style too extreme. Among her bolder footwear moments, the singer has worn multiple pairs of Rick Owens’ viral platform boots, sky-high Marc Jacobs archive boots and colorful mules and stiletto pumps by The Attico.

Outside of her Grammy Award-winning music career, Dua Lipa regularly dips her toes in the fashion world. She’s a regular in the front row of top shows at Fashion Month, and frequently gets media attention for her colorful, bold, and maximalist outfits at red carpets and performances. The “Levitating” singer also appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas, and Pepe Jeans, amongst others.

Much of Lipa’s outfits and style is crafted by celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco. Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele, though he’s previously worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie as well.

Most recently, Dua Lipa became an ambassador for Puma, where she’s the current face of its women’s lines. In this new role, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

