Dua Lipa Dresses Up in a Mesh Bodysuit & Knee-High Boots to Announce ‘Moonlight Edition’ Album

Dua Lipa is full of surprises this week and just announced another bit of news for her fans.

Sharing the excitement with her over 60 million Instagram followers, the British singer revealed that her “Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition” album will be dropping on Feb. 12. For the album, Dua Lipa also unveiled new artwork, modeling a navy and black mesh-paneled bodysuit complete with a peek-a-boo chest panel.

The design came layered over sheer tights and knee-high leather boots; the sleek pair included a pointed-toe silhouette, embellished buckle and teetering stiletto heel. The boots come courtesy of Roger Vivier and retail for $2,495 on the brand’s website.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Ahead of announcing the news of her upcoming single “We’re Good” yesterday, the singer took to Instagram to tease a new project while swinging on a hanging crescent moon. In the two images, the singer held tight to the prop as she modeled a matching Ludovic de Saint Sernin leather bralette teamed with high-rise, lace-up pants.

Dua Lipa then gave the look a pop of color with her iridescent pumps; the pointed-toe style glimmered in rainbow sheen, all set atop a steep stiletto heel.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Boys Will Be Boys” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Test out the knee-high boot trend for yourself inspired by Dua Lipa in these sleek pairs.

