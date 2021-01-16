×
Dua Lipa Masters These Two 2021 Must-Have Trends

By Elisa Lewittes
Dua Lipa makes a strong case for matching sets and Dr. Martens boots as a winter uniform.

Yesterday, the ‘Levitating’ artist wore a bright blue sweatshirt with coordinating pants from the Peanuts x Marc Jacobs collaboration capsule. The crewneck sweatshirt reads “Lucy is The One” across the chest with a graphic of the Charlie Brown character on the torso. It retails for $225 and is available for purchase on marcjacobs.com. Her matching sweatpants feature a classic jogger silhouette, and have the same graphic printed along the top of the left thigh. They retail for $195 and are available for purchase on marcjacobs.com.

To accessorize, the “Don’t Start Now” singer — who was holding her February British Vogue cover — teamed her cozy look with the Marc Jacobs Double-Headed Teddy Backpack, a Shay Pave Baguette Ring, and a Kaze Origins face mask in the powder blue colorway.

Dr.-Martens-Jadon-8-Eye-Boots
Here’s a close-up look at the Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots.
CREDIT: Shopbop

The British songstress completed the ensemble with a pair of Dr. Martens Jadon 8-Eye Boots in black. The iconic look features leather uppers with the brand’s signature lace-up vamp, grooved sides, yellow stitching, logo-embossed heel tab, and an air-cushioned sole, finished with a 1.75-platform and slip-resistant rubber outer sole. The boots retail for $180 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

Dua Lipa leaves her New York City Hotel holding her puppy in her arms where fans waiting for her.Pictured: Dua LipaRef: SPL5203868 201220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Dua Lipa in her favorite Prada Combat Sneakers in NYC on Dec. 21, 2020.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The cult shoe label’s combat boots are a mainstay in celebrity wardrobes, and are one of the must-have footwear styles right now. Gigi and Bella Hadid are often spotted in similar boots from the brand, which they team with their everyday looks.

The “New Rules” singer’s affinity for chunky lace-up footwear has been well documented — and she often is spotted wearing her beloved Prada Combat Sneakers. They retail for $890 and are available for purchase on modaoperandi.com.

For her more casual outfits, she also gravitates towards athletic sneaker styles from brands, including Puma and Nike.

Shop similar combat boot options below.

1460-Boots
CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Patent Lace-Up Boots, $140.

Dr.-Martens-Sinclair-Boots
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Sinclair Boots, $200.

Dr.-Martens-Jadon-Sherpa-
CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Faux Fur Lined Boots, $190.

Click through this gallery to see how Kylie Jenner and more fashionable stars style their combat boots. 

