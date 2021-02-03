Dua Lipa Gets Edgy in a Leather Bralette, Lace-Up Pants & Iridescent Rainbow Pumps

Dua Lipa continued her streak of edgy styles this week in the most unique way.

Ahead of announcing the news of her upcoming single “We’re Good” today, the singer took to Instagram to tease a new project while swinging on a hanging crescent moon. In the two images posted yesterday, the British musician held tight to the prop as she modeled a matching Ludovic de Saint Sernin leather bralette teamed with high-rise, lace-up pants.

Dua Lipa then gave the look a pop of color with her iridescent pumps; the pointed-toe style glimmered in rainbow sheen, all set atop a steep stiletto heel.

In January, the “Levitating” musician debuted more outfits and images from her Rolling Stone cover shoot, posing in a mix of daring ensembles for the February issue. In one look, in particular, she modeled a bold peek-a-boo cutout catsuit complete with mesh slits and sleek structured countering panels.

To finish the already standout style moment, Dua Lipa laced up a set of sharp pumps with an elongated pointed toe. The design wrapped around her ankles, all balanced atop a teetering stiletto heel.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Boys Will Be Boys” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

