Dua Lipa Wears a Lace Catsuit From LaQuan Smith and Metallic Heels to the iHeart Radio Music Festival

Dua Lipa hits another home run with a fashion moment during the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

The “Levitating” singer, who is known for wearing eye-catching pieces and worth noting high-end statements, is always one of the first to try a fashion trend. For the festival, Lipa appeared on the red carpet yesterday donning a lace catsuit from LaQuan Smith spring ’22 collection.

The turquoise ensemble features off-the-shoulder long sleeves, a halter silhouette, with a silk-like sarong attached to the waist of the suit. The Queens, NY-born designer made headlines during New York Fashion Week thanks to his unbeatable runway show at the iconic Empire State Building.

Dua Lipa wears LaQuan Smith for iHeart Radio Music Festival. CREDIT: Images Courtesy of Getty and Instagram

When it comes to gracing the red carpet, the singer leans toward high-end brands including Versace, Balenciaga, Alexander Wang and Prada. The person responsible Lipa’s unique looks is the stylist Lorenzo Posocco who has been working with the client for years now.

Lipa knows how to grab attention from her fans. The star’s shoe collection includes Jimmy Choo heels, knee-high Paris Texas boots and Versace platforms. Whether is a pair of Bottega Veneta or chunky Dr. Marten boots, Lipa is known for donning boots during her shopping errands.

Dua Lipa appears at the iHeart Radio Music Festival wearing SS22 LaQuan Smith. CREDIT: Images Courtesy of Getty and Instagram

Dua Lipa has appeared in other recent campaigns for Dion Lee, Versace and Raf Simons. She also modeled for Puma’s latest women campaign in a pair of Suede Mayu trainers featuring chunky platform soles.

Currently, the star is planning to go on a tour for her Future Nostalgia album — tickets are almost sold out since the public release on Sept. 17.

