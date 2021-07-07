Dua Lipa Goes Retro in a Collared Dress & Go-go Boots to Celebrate England’s Win in Euro Semifinal

Dua Lipa repped her home country in style while watching the Euro 2020 Semifinal today.

The songstress took to Instagram after England took home a victory against Denmark on Wednesday, sharing a slideshow of photos of herself celebrating the 2-1 win. For the occasion, Lipa dressed festive, serving up a retro look in a ’70s-inspired red and white collared dress — coordinating perfectly with England’s flag.

Retro dressing is the “it” aesthetic this summer as the fashion industry continues to take inspiration from decades past. In addition to collared dresses, we’re seeing celebrities in flared jeans, psychedelic prints and sheer numbers.

Lipa herself is a big fan of retro dressing as she’s sported trends from the ’90s and ’00s, including low-rise jeans, clogs, fuzzy cardigans and more.

As for Wednesday’s look, Lipa continued the throw back theme with a pair of go-go boots. From Jimmy Choo’s buzzy collab with Marine Serre — Lipa’s pair feature Marine Serre’s signature crescent-moon print throughout with a knee-high construction and an elongated square toe. The silhouette is finalized with a white leather trim, adding a vintage feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To Buy: Jimmy Choo x Marine Serre Printed Knee-High Boots, $657 (was $1,095)

White boots were popularized in the ’60s, but have experienced a revitalization thanks brands like By Far, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Fendi and more. Lipa isn’t the only celeb to have a thing for retro-looking boots. Stars, including: Kourtney Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Britney Spears and more.

