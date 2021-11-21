Dua Lipa Goes Disco for Drag Night in a Shiny Crop Top and Skirt With Sleek Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa gave matching sets a glamorous makeover for a night on the town.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer stepped out with performer A Man To Pet in a gleaming outfit, composed of a black cropped cardigan, bra and midi skirt by David Koma. All pieces were covered in crystal “DK” accents, creating a monochrome effect that was bold and sparkly. Lipa continued her glam streak with crystal drop earrings and numerous rings, as well as a black croc-embossed Balenciaga Hourglass handbag.

For footwear, Lipa wore a pair of sharp paneled boots. The black pair featured leather uppers with different textured panels, as well as pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The star’s shoes of choice gave her look a sleek finish, while bringing it a subtle hint of texture.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are usually retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for Lipa, as she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands including GCDS in recent weeks. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands including Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

