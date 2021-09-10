Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style.

The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat.

Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of her ensemble. The silver shoes feature a contrasting yellow sneaker-style block heel as well.

Lipa is known for having a “future nostalgic” aesthetic. She tends to adorn herself in garments that harken back to simpler times in fashion as well as those that offer modern flair, including everything from edgy dresses, sleek bikinis and oversized loungewear to intricate suiting, striking catsuits and eye-catching graphic separates.

When it comes to her signature shoe style, she often opts for heeled sandals, pumps and boots from brands such as The Attico, Versace and Vivienne Westwood. And when she’s not sporting a breath-taking pair of heels, she’s usually in a sleek or chunky sneaker from brands like Puma and Adidas.

The ”Levitating” singer has modeled for luxury fashion houses like Versace and Yves Saint Laurent and proves that she can pose with the best of the best. She has also participated in campaigns for sportswear behemoths like Adidas and Puma, which helps to influence her love of sleek athletic shoe silhouettes.

