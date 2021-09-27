Dua Lipa Ends Milan Fashion Week in 6-Inch Disco Heels With Crochet Crop Top & Mini Skirt

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Leave it to Dua Lipa to wear her most daring shoes ever to close out Milan Fashion Week — fresh off the runway, no less.

The “Love Again” singer toasted the end of the Week in style — which found her making her runway debut in Versace’s spring ’22 runway show — at dinner near Italy’s Lake Como. For the occasion, she wore a bold white crochet crop top and black crochet skirt over black lingerie, fresh from GCDS’ spring 2022 collection that debuted mere days earlier. Both pieces were punctuated with green crystals, as well as motifs of a skull-and-bones in a straw hat — a reference to the popular Japanese anime “One Piece.” The skirt also made a bold statement, thanks to a sparkling fringed hem. Lipa’s look was complete with a beaded bracelet and gold watch.

The “IDGAF” singer also donned a daring pair of GCDS’ platform pumps from the same collection — arguably, the most daring shoes she’s worn to-date. Her footwear, which featured platform soles and a rounded close-toed silhouette, was covered in green and silver crystals. The white-trimmed pair also included crystal-covered heels totaling at least 6 inches in height, as well as thick white ankle straps accented with silver GCDS logo charms.

Sparkly shoes have returned to our footwear rotations, thanks to the return of live events and a widespread desire to wear statement-making pieces. Lipa is always one to make a statement with her looks, though she isn’t the only star who’s worn disco-ready heels this season. Stars like Rita Ora, Chrissy Teigen and Abigail Breslin have also worn crystal-accented pumps and sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Sophia Webster in recent weeks.

Dua Lipa attends Versace and Fendi’s “Fendace” runway show at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The Grammy-winning musician is a star in the fashion world, as a face for brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma. When it comes to shoes, her go-to styles are often retro and glamorous, like Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platform sandals and Prada boots. For more casual ensembles, she can be spotted in comfortable footwear like Balenciaga sneakers and Natasha Zinko slides.

