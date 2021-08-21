×
Dua Lipa Nails Y2K Style in a Crochet Cardigan, Oversized Trousers and Chunky Black Sneakers in London

By Jacorey Moon
Dua Lipa is throwing it back to the 2000s with her latest look.

The “Levitating” singer was spotted in a vibrant crochet cardigan while out and about with model Bella Hadid in London on Friday night. Lipa paired the cardigan with a pair of oversized black trousers and a trucker hat from Mowalola. She accessorized the look with dainty yet eye-catching gold jewelry.

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa
Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa seen out and about in London.
CREDIT: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com
Dua Lipa
A closer look at Dua Lipa’s chunky black sneakers.
CREDIT: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Lipa wore a pair of black chunky sneakers with contrast stitching.

Lipa is known for being, well, “future nostalgic.” She tends to adorn herself in styles that harken back to simpler times in fashion as well as those that offer modern flair, including edgy dresses, oversized loungewear, intricate suiting and eye-catching graphic separates. On the footwear front, she often wears heeled sandals, pumps and boots from brands such as The Attico and Vivienne Westwood. And when she’s not in a heel, she’s usually in a sleek or chunky sneaker from brands like Puma and Adidas.

Having modeled for luxury fashion houses like Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, she proves that she can pose with the best of them. She has also participated in ad campaigns for sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma, hence her fascination with wearing the two brands’ athletic sneakers.

Follow Dua Lipa’s lead and put on some chunky sneakers to add an athletic twist to your outfits. 

 

Click through the gallery to see some of Dua Lipa’s boldest street style moments. 

