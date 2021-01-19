Dua Lipa Stands Out in a Brocade Corset Dress & Barbie Pink Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa brought both her talent and bold style to the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week.

The “Prisoner” songstress appeared on the late-night show last night in a look that is sure to turn heads. For her attire, the British artist tapped Moschino’s pre-fall ’21 collection in a brocade corset-style mini dress. She then chose to echo the bold colors of the number with a pair of standout boots.

The tall pointed-toe silhouette came set atop a pointed-toe front with crocodile skin-inspired embossing across the uppers, bearing resemblance to a popular design from Paris Texas. The unmissable boots from the 2019 FNAA recipient of the Emerging Talent Award once retailed for $598 at Farfetch.com but have since sold out across the web.

Paris Texas pink knee-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Watch on FN

In another hard-to-miss footwear look last week, Dua Lipa once more used her shoes to add a pop of color during her vacation in Mexico. The “Levitating” songstress gave a glimpse into her tropical excursion on Instagram, posing alongside a friend in a daring outfit combination. Soaking up the warm weather, Dua Lipa opted for a tie-front boyfriend shirt matched to a disco ball-style skirt that resembles designs from Paco Rabanne; similar skirts from the brand feature chain-linked metallic sequins, retailing for $1,680 at Farfetch.com.

As if her attire wasn’t wow-worthy enough already, the singer then tapped the Attico for a bright set of heels. Wrapping around her ankle and calf was a signature silhouette known as the Venus heels; the design comes set atop a pointed-toe silhouette with a slingback hold and a satin-coated finish. Balanced with a 4-inch tapered heel, the unique pumps in Dua Lipa’s pick of an electric blue colorway retail for $720 at Luisaviaroma.com.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Boys Will Be Boys” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Go all out with your footwear in these pink pairs inspired by Dua Lipa’s outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Bette Booties, $99 (was $148).

CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

To Buy: Paris Texas Snake Boots, $171 (was $610).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Calimity Boots, $180.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Dua Lipa’s bold style moments over the years.