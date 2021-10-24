Dua Lipa Does ‘Cool Aunt’ Style in Crochet Cardigan and The Edgiest Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa welcomed her new niece with a sweet photo series this weekend, bedecked in signature edgy style.

“I’m not a regular aunt, I’m a cool aunt,” the Grammy-winning musician wrote in a photo posted to her Instagram showing her bottle feeding. The singer wore a red and white-striped crochet skirt a multicolored crochet cardigan. Both pieces smoothly paired together with stripe prints and white accents, while offering a subtle contrast with a mix of colors. For accessories, Lipa wore a pair of black tights, a gold Cartier watch and several rings.

When it came to shoes, the “IDGAF” singer maintained her signature edge in a pair of bold combat-style boots by Miu Miu. The knee-high pair featured black leather uppers with branded tongues, as well as thick laces, silver grommets and chunky chain accents. Her shoes were complete with buckled strap details and thick ridged soles, adding a rock star-worthy vibe to her look. Lipa’s boots retail for $1,990 on MiuMiu.com.

Miu Miu’s leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Lugged sole combat boots have become one of the most popular styles this fall as a comfortable, edgy and utilitarian look. Many also come accented with buckles, chains and grommets —much like Lipa’s pair —for an extra grungy aesthetic. Lipa herself is the latest to wear the style. In recent weeks, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Ciara and Kourtney Kardashian have also been spotted in similar lace-up pairs by Dr. Martens, LITA by Ciara and Prada.

For footwear, Lipa often goes bold. The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles are often retro and glamorous, like Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platform sandals and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for Lipa, as she’s also worn towering six-inch heels from brands like GCDS. For more casual ensembles, she can be spotted in comfortable footwear options like Balenciaga sneakers and Natasha Zinko slides. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma.

Prep for fall in some edgy combat boots, inspired by Dua Lipa’s pair.

