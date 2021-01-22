×
Dua Lipa Gets Daring in a Peek-a-Boo Cutout Catsuit & Razor-Sharp Heels

By Claudia Miller
Dua Lipa’s style continues to get bolder and bolder with every look she debuts.

The “Levitating” musician debuted more outfits and images from her Rolling Stone cover shoot today, posing in a mix of daring ensembles for the February issue. In one look, in particular, the British singer modeled a bold peek-a-boo cutout catsuit complete with mesh slits and sleek structured countering panels.

To finish the already standout style moment, Dua Lipa laced up a set of sharp pumps with an elongated pointed toe. The design wrapped around her ankles, all balanced atop a teetering stiletto heel.

In another look for the issue’s cover, the “Don’t Start Now” singer donned a barely-there mesh bodysuit, tights and gloves by designer Rui Zhou. The dual-tone look complimented a more boho-chic ensemble in a Versace corset top with 1970s-inspired wide-leg jeans and platform pink clogs.

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Boys Will Be Boys” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Ready for a bold footwear moment like Dua Lipa? Try out these wrapping styles for size.

