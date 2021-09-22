Dua Lipa Takes on Fall Style in Brown Trench Coat, Plaid Skirt & Knee-High Crocodile Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa mastered the fall transition look while out with her boyfriend.

The “Levitating” singer strolled along the streets of New York on Tuesday with her beau, Anwar Hadid, and her adorable pup. Her seasonal look included a brown oversized coat with a tan strap across the chest and button closures, all layered atop a plaid green mini skirt and a white lace camisole. The singer also added black sunglasses, earrings and rings, as well as a small brown top-handle bag to her overall look.

Dua Lipa in NYC. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for footwear, the pop star wore a fall staple on her outing: knee-high boots. Her slouchy black boots featured a crocodile material as well as a pointed toe. The heeled boots reached roughly four inches and the hems of the shoes grazed the singer’s knees.

Hadid himself — brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid — dressed down in blue trousers, a gray tank top and black sneakers. He added a handful of necklaces and threw a bag around his shoulder.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid in NYC. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

When she’s not working on her award-winning music career, Dua Lipa has spent time in the fashion world. She previously appeared in campaigns for Adidas, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Pepe Jeans amongst others. She often makes appearances at major shows during Fashion Month and is known for her daring looks for red carpet appearances, always keeping things exciting.

Lorenzo Posocco works as Lipa’s stylist. Though the “New Rules” singer is Posocco’s main client, he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Last year, she signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

