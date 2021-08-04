Dua Lipa Strikes a Pose in a Risky Top, ’90s Skirt and Bold Purple 5-Inch Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa’s latest shoes have us levitating.

While vacationing at Albania’s Kep Merli resort, the “Don’t Start Now” singer posed by a cactus for Instagram in a sleek black top. The trendy style featured a knitted texture with long sleeves and ribbed cuffs, as well as laces that wrapped around her midsection. Lipa paired the top with a lightweight jersey midi skirt, similar to those worn in the ’90s, creating a matching set effect. In keeping with the look’s understated beachy glamour, she accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, small hoop earrings, and several rings. Lipa also slipped on a gold chain anklet — another trending piece, seen on stars like Heidi Klum and Vanessa Hudgens this season.

For footwear, the “Levitating” singer slid on a pair of purple satin mules by The Attico, exclusive to Ssense. The Devon style featured open square toes, as well as an angular 5-inch block heels. Their shape provided a bold statement to Lipa’s neutral dress and accessories, while also grounding her look in early ’90s aesthetics. Her mules retail for $645 on Ssense.com.

The Attico’s Devon mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Lipa’s ensemble merged numerous summer trends that are sweeping the fashion industry right now. In addition to anklets, wrapped tops and square-toed sandals have become must-have pieces this summer due to their relaxed nature and roots in early 2000s and ’90s fashion. The singer’s sandals have particularly caught on as one of the season’s biggest footwear trends due to their ease to slip on and off, as spotted on stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Karlie Kloss from brands like Versace and By Far.

The Grammy-winning musician is a star in the fashion world, as a face for brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance, and Puma. When it comes to shoes, her go-to styles are often retro and glamorous, like Mach & Mach’s pointed-toe pumps, Bottega Veneta’s platform sandals, and Prada’s thigh-high boots. For more casual ensembles, she can be spotted in comfortable footwear like Natasha Zinko’s slides.

