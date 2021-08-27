Dua Lipa Does Some Retail Therapy in a Black Maxi Dress & Croc-Embossed Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa is not waiting for fashion week to don her collection of knee-high boots.

Lately, the 26-year-old celebrity has been seen celebrating and enjoying her Leo season with elegant ensembles and sky-high boots. In one of her London outings this week, the pop singer was seen leaving the Browns store in London wearing a luxurious outfit that might as well become a fall staple — the brick-and-mortar is known for selling top designer brands and luxury goods.

Dua Lipa does retail therapy in style, Aug. 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

If you’ve been following Lipa’s birthday shenanigans, you can notice that the croc-embossed knee-high boots have become her favorite footwear choice. The Paris Texas Stiletto Boot made an appearance during her country vacation while she wore a structured asymmetric blazer. This Italian boot features a pointed toe and slip-on styling. Knee-high boots are already becoming the go-to style for fall/winter, especially designs that feature a crocodile finish, leather fabric and pointy heels.

The “Levitating” songstress is a fan of the western boot trend as well and she usually goes for versatile pieces that can be worn for several occasions.

Dua Lipa does retail therapy in style, Aug. 2021. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “New Rules” songstress previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

