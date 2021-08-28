Dua Lipa Is Edgy Chic in a Simple Black Dress, a Green Coat and Black Croc-Embossed Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa gives a lesson in chic elegance with her latest look.

The “Levitating” singer posted a photo set today, which captured many different moments in the pop star’s life. For the lead ensemble, she sported a black edgy dress which featured a square neckline and a couple of slits on the skirt portion of the dress. Yesterday, the star sported the same frock while out and about shopping. For this post, she paired the simple little black dress with a green jacket that was effervescent and eye-catching.

To address the footwear, Lipa sported a pair of tall black croc-embossed boots.

Lipa is known for being, well, “future nostalgic.” She tends to adorn herself in styles that harken back to simpler times in fashion as well as those that offer modern flair, including edgy dresses, oversized loungewear, intricate suiting, striking catsuits and eye-catching graphic separates. On the footwear front, she often wears heeled sandals, pumps and boots from brands such as The Attico and Vivienne Westwood. And when she’s not in a heel, she’s usually in a sleek or chunky sneaker from brands like Puma and Adidas.

Having modeled for luxury fashion houses like Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, she proves that she can pose with the best of them. She has also participated in ad campaigns for sportswear brands like Adidas and Puma, hence her fascination with wearing the two brands’ athletic sneakers.

