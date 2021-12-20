Dua Lipa Models a White Bikini and Furry Hello Kitty Moon Boots During Countryside Getaway

Dua Lipa has escaped to the English countryside for a reset with some friends.

The 26-year-old “Levitating” hitmaker was joined by pals at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire outside of London this weekend. Sharing a bunch of snaps from the getaway on Instagram, Lipa can be seen posing with a group of girlfriends as well as by herself. She clearly seemed to enjoy the property, with its pastoral scenery, horses and hot tub, and showed off a white bikini with furry white moon boots in a few photos.

The British “Cold Heart” artist wore GCDS “After-Ski” boots featuring a Hello Kitty patch on the front, red lace-up design and white faux fur throughout. In other shots taken during a fun night inside, she’s sporting a pair of pink knee-high crochet booties featuring calf cutouts and a pajama shirt.

Known for her loud sense of style, Lipa isn’t one to shy away from a bold fashion statement. So, it’s really no surprise to see the chart-topping singer modeling Hello Kitty moon boots.

This follows the Dec. 18 launch of her new ’90s-inspired capsule collection with Puma. Titled “Flutur,” the Albanian word for butterfly, the Grammy-winning songstress took the opportunity to pay homage to her heritage with the new partnership.

While the collaboration is her first with the German brand, Lipa promoted Puma’s Suede Mayu silhouette last April.

