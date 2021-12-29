Dua Lipa Finds Island Inspo in Miu Miu Thong Sandals, Neon Bikini & Playful Patterns

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa posted a slideshow today of some of her favorite fashion moments while on vacation, and it had fans obsessed. The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted a bunch of colorful outfits. Whether it was lounging in a lime green bikini or showing off her shiny new rings, every photo showcased her sleek style.

The first picture in the tropical slideshow shows Lipa striking a pose in a trucker hat and white oversized tee. The hitmaker was smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her outfit and pseudo bathing suit cover, standing before beautiful scenery of mountains and a wide-spanning pool.

In the next image, Lipa shows off her colorful bling, followed by an image of her against a windy set of palm trees. The singer wore a black maxi skirt and white crop top, accessorizing with a white shoulder bag and gold dangly earrings.

In another, she’s seen in a tiny lime green bikini, tanning under the sun. Finally, Lipa strikes a daring pose showing off a multicolored jersey dress with long sleeves. The dress had mixed checkered print and stripes clashing on the dress. It was a whimsical choice with an excellent color palette. She wore colorful rings seen in another image in the slideshow.

For shoes, Lipa showed of her Miu Miu thong sandals, pairing them with the colorful dress.

The looks she pulled are all wildly colorful, the singer embracing every color of the rainbow in her extensive wardrobe.

