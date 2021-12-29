×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dua Lipa Finds Island Inspo in Miu Miu Thong Sandals, Neon Bikini & Playful Patterns

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
MEGA790349_001-1-1
Dua Lipa: January 2020
Dua Lipa: January 2020
Dua Lipa: December 2019
Dua Lipa: November 2019
View Gallery 30 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dua Lipa posted a slideshow today of some of her favorite fashion moments while on vacation, and it had fans obsessed. The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted a bunch of colorful outfits. Whether it was lounging in a lime green bikini or showing off her shiny new rings, every photo showcased her sleek style.

The first picture in the tropical slideshow shows Lipa striking a pose in a trucker hat and white oversized tee. The hitmaker was smiling from ear to ear as she showed off her outfit and pseudo bathing suit cover, standing before beautiful scenery of mountains and a wide-spanning pool.

In the next image, Lipa shows off her colorful bling, followed by an image of her against a windy set of palm trees. The singer wore a black maxi skirt and white crop top, accessorizing with a white shoulder bag and gold dangly earrings.

In another, she’s seen in a tiny lime green bikini, tanning under the sun. Finally, Lipa strikes a daring pose showing off a multicolored jersey dress with long sleeves. The dress had mixed checkered print and stripes clashing on the dress. It was a whimsical choice with an excellent color palette. She wore colorful rings seen in another image in the slideshow.

For shoes, Lipa showed of her Miu Miu thong sandals, pairing them with the colorful dress.

The looks she pulled are all wildly colorful, the singer embracing every color of the rainbow in her extensive wardrobe.

See more of Lipa’s style through the years

Shop these cool thong sandals below.

 

frame Le Carbon Leather Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Frame Le Carbon Leather Sandal; $375.

 

 

steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Steve Madden Showcase Sandal; $90.

 

cult gaia Jasie Flip Flop
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Cult Gaia Jasie Flip Flop; $288.

Check out more of Dua Lipa’s incredible style here.

BEST GROUP Photo by Angelo Lanza Sponsored By ITA

Evolving Italian Design

Upcoming Italian trade show Expo Riva Schuh & Gardabags will take place in-person for its winter edition.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad