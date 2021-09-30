Drew Barrymore Is All Smiles in a Boho-Chic Skirt & Leather Platforms for Baby2Baby Event

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Drew Barrymore is a major ethereal vibe.

The “Charlie’s Angel” actress and TV talk show host was all smiles at an event she hosted for Baby2Baby, an organization that seeks to provide families with assistance through diaper distribution and more basic childcare necessities; the event was a part of the organization’s $20 million diaper pledge to the state of New York.

For the occasion, Barrymore wore an ethereal look that meshed a whimsical essence with a boho-chic vibe; the look layered a chunky white knitted sweater with a flowy floral print skirt.

Drew Barrymore attends Baby2Baby Hearts NY – A Covid Relief Diaper Distribution Hosted By Drew Barrymore on September 29, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

To address the shoes, Barrymore donned a pair of black platform t-strap pumps that provided a nice sense of contrast while also refining the look altogether.

When off camera Barrymore walks down red carpets in gowns from brands like Versace and Carolina Herrera. The “50 First Dates” actress has also created campaigns for notable brands like Guess, Miu Miu and Missoni.

Barrymore typically opts for clothing that has vintage nods but also encompasses some form of modernity when it comes to her personal fashion aesthetic. The actress opts for silhouettes like slouchy sweaters, comfy denim shirts and cozy outerwear. She also dons printed button-down shirts, printed skirts and oversized tailoring. The talk show host is a fan of boots and platforms and constantly mixes up the styles she wears from ankle boots to knee-highs and combat boots alike.

Put on a pair of platform pumps and add elevate your impending fall outfits, inspired by Drew Barrymore.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Irbella Platform Sandal, $70.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Sandals, $140.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent Tribute 105MM Patent Leather Platform Sandals, $895.

